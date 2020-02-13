89,041 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Healthcare Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth $88,000.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.75. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

