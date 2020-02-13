89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Update

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,500 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 398,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $29.30 on Thursday. 89bio has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $46.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.80.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($30.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($29.43). Equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -35.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

