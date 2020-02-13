A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,911 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.37% of A. O. Smith worth $29,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

AOS traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $43.96. 1,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,663. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.55. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.