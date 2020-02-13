A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (AMKBY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. On average, analysts expect A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMKBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.50.

About A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

