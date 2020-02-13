Aaron’s (AAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Aaron’s to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $57.87 on Thursday. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAN. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Aaron's

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

