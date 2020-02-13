Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ab Dynamics in a report on Wednesday.

ABDP traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,920 ($25.26). 35,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,145.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,346.27. The firm has a market cap of $437.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61. Ab Dynamics has a one year low of GBX 1,152.55 ($15.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,850 ($37.49).

In other news, insider Mat Hubbard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,322 ($30.54), for a total value of £928,800 ($1,221,783.74).

Ab Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

