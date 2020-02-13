Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 369 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.2% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Maxim Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $6,977,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $327.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,422.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.