Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,739,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 172,229 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.10% of Abbott Laboratories worth $151,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $88.79 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $72.36 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

