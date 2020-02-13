Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 71,596 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $88,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $867,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 121,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 56,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 99,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.68. 4,448,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,611. The firm has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

