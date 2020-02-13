AbbVie Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a report released on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.40 EPS.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,797 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

