AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.51.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $96.38. 4,114,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

