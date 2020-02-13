AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,391 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of AbbVie worth $80,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,608,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.