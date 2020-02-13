AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,625 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 33.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 63.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.87. 2,120,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.