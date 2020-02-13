Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt’s previous dividend of $5.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AEMC stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 599 ($7.88). The company had a trading volume of 30,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,560. The stock has a market cap of $275.33 million and a PE ratio of -260.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 595.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 585.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt has a 12 month low of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 614 ($8.08).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt in a report on Tuesday.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

