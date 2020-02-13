Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of ACP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,085. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $13.21.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

