Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

AOD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.21. 1,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,472. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

