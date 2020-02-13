ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Position Lifted by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the period. ABIOMED accounts for about 3.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of ABIOMED worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in ABIOMED by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $166.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.88. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $155.02 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.47.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

