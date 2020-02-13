AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Up 11.4% in January

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 406,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

ACIU opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. AC Immune had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ACIU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AC Immune by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.