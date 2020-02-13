Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,851,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,481,000 after purchasing an additional 526,727 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AKR traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,951. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

