Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53,372 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Accenture were worth $62,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $212.40. 1,720,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,764. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.39 and a 200-day moving average of $197.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $156.74 and a 1-year high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

