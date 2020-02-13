Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 486.75 ($6.40) on Thursday. Accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 437.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 675.88. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.61.

In other Accesso Technology Group news, insider Bill Russell acquired 20,000 shares of Accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £69,000 ($90,765.59). Also, insider Steve Brown acquired 198,000 shares of Accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £772,200 ($1,015,785.32).

Accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

