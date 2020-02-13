AceD (ACED) Price Up 304% This Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. AceD has a market cap of $47,203.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, AceD has traded up 304% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006250 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,547,471 coins and its circulating supply is 10,541,471 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

