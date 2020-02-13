ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

ACM Research stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.33 million, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of -0.64. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACM Research by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

