Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Acushnet worth $101,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Acushnet by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 242,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Acushnet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acushnet by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,523 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

Shares of GOLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,247. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

