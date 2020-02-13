Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $115.91 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.0% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $115,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT opened at $184.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,401.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.34. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

