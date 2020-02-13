Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506. 22.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 122,738 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $435.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

