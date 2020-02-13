adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €235.00 ($273.26) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €350.00 ($406.98) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €285.55 ($332.03).

ADS opened at €286.15 ($332.73) on Thursday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €298.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €280.93.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

