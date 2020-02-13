Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,763 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $88,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

ADBE stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $374.84. 1,915,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.07. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $249.10 and a 52-week high of $377.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

