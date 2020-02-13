Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ADSW stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Advanced Disposal Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,295.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

