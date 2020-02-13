Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,858,000 after buying an additional 78,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,672,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $23,761,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

AEIS stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

