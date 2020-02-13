Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,204 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $28,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $122,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEIS. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.27. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

