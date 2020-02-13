Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su Sells 150,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.53. 51,365,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,747,605. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

