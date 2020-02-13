Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) – SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a report released on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.19).

ADVM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday. Chardan Capital upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $15.40. 490,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,335. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.68. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 3,327,760 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 820,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 250,282 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 530,327 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

