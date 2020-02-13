Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $68,100.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AEHR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 158,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 279,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 24.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.