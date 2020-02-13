AgaveCoin (AGVC) Price Hits $0.0704 on Exchanges

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.52 million and approximately $15,071.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AgaveCoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One AgaveCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.38 or 0.03484934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00249752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00148295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AgaveCoin Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org.

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

