AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

AGCO stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.42.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

