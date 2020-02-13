Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share.

Shares of AGIO stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.01. 690,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,764. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

A number of research firms have commented on AGIO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,485,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

