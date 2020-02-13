Agree Realty (ADC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Agree Realty to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.99. Agree Realty has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $79.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

