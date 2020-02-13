Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €11.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) received a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AF. Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €10.15 ($11.80) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Air France KLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.18 ($13.00).

Get Air France KLM alerts:

AF stock opened at €9.53 ($11.08) on Thursday. Air France KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.03). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.86.

Air France KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.