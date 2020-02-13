Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Air Lease worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Air Lease by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,260,000 after purchasing an additional 97,983 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 675,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,097,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 585,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $45.18. 25,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,317. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 87,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,986,599.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,195,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,250,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $464,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,925.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,990. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

