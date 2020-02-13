Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,266 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

APD stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.88. The stock had a trading volume of 666,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,560. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.89 and a 52-week high of $256.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

