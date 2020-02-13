AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Receiving Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AirAsia Group Berhad earned a daily sentiment score of -4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIABF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIABF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AirAsia Group Berhad in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA downgraded AirAsia Group Berhad to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

AirAsia Group Berhad Company Profile

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

