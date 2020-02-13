Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Airgain to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AIRG opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 million, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Airgain in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

