AK Steel (AKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AKS opened at $3.03 on Thursday. AK Steel has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $982.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AK Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

