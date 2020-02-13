Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 296,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 34,167 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,222,572 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after purchasing an additional 108,192 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $103.29. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.05.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

