Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.05.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 390,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,976. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $103.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.