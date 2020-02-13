Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

KERN stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,662. Akerna has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

