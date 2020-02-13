Akroma (AKA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 28.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $7,795.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akroma has traded down 27% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.14 or 0.02643700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00116963 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

