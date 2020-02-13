Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AKZOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

