Aladdin (ADN) Achieves Market Cap of $10.80 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Aladdin has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One Aladdin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, BITKER and TOPBTC. Aladdin has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and $6.35 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aladdin Profile

Aladdin (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,286,252,048 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com.

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, TOPBTC, BITKER and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

